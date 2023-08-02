Markets Crash: Investors' Wealth Falls By Rs 3.46 Lakh Crore

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 3.46 lakh crore on Wednesday as equity markets took a sharp tumble amid weak global trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 676.53 points or 1.02% to settle at 65,782.78. During the day, it plunged 1,027.63 points or 1.54% to 65,431.68.

In line with the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 3,46,947.54 crore to Rs 3,03,33,258.69 crore.