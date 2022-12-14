Markets Are Rising But What's In Store For Brokerages?

Market sentiment has been upbeat in November, with the Nifty and the Sensex hitting record highs. However, brokerage houses have underperformed the benchmark indices.

Traction across domestic brokerages remained muted despite the momentum in local indices, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services monthly report. India witnessed a decline in NSE active accounts, albeit at a lower pace, the brokerage said.

Active user clients in the industry 20% annually but fell 1% sequentially to 3.6 crore in November. This was the fifth consecutive month of decline. The intensity of fall on sequential basis was by 6.88 lakh clients in October and November 2022.