Sensex, Nifty Hold On To Gains As Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Lead: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 99 points up, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points, or 0.21%, higher at 18,601.50.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday as the information technology and realty sectors advanced, while private banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points higher, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points higher, or 0.21%, at 18,601.50.
Stocks climbed as traders prepared for a week packed with interest rate decisions from major central banks. Tesla Inc. was poised to set a record-breaking streak after a rush of positive news for the electric carmaker. Consumer products and auto shares led the advance in Europe, while rising U.S. futures signalled a further advance into bull market territory for the S&P 500.
Most Asian markets advanced on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei adding 0.5%, while Hong Kong's benchmark was marginally higher after initial fluctuations. The South Korean Kospi declined 0.5%, whereas the Australian markets were shut for a holiday.
The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate on Thursday. There's an outside chance of China cutting its medium-term lending facility the same day, and the Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd,. and ITC Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.54%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 0.74%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Capital Goods, S&P BSE Bankex, and S&P BSE Power fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,163 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.