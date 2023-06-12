Sensex, Nifty Hold On To Gains As Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday as the information technology and realty sectors advanced, while private banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points higher, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points higher, or 0.21%, at 18,601.50.

Stocks climbed as traders prepared for a week packed with interest rate decisions from major central banks. Tesla Inc. was poised to set a record-breaking streak after a rush of positive news for the electric carmaker. Consumer products and auto shares led the advance in Europe, while rising U.S. futures signalled a further advance into bull market territory for the S&P 500.

Most Asian markets advanced on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei adding 0.5%, while Hong Kong's benchmark was marginally higher after initial fluctuations. The South Korean Kospi declined 0.5%, whereas the Australian markets were shut for a holiday.

The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate on Thursday. There's an outside chance of China cutting its medium-term lending facility the same day, and the Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on Friday, according to Bloomberg.