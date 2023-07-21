Market Participants Divided Over Short-Term Nifty 50 Correction: BQ Prime Poll

Market participants remain divided over the probability of a short-term correction in the Indian market, a poll conducted by BQ Prime showed.

Around 50% of the 14 brokerages polled by BQ Prime said there would be a short-term correction in the market after the benchmark Nifty 50 inched closer to 20,000.

The banking and chemicals sectors are expected to drag the index down in the short term even as analysts remain bullish about its long-term potential, the poll showed.

Following the U.S. inflation slowdown, strong foreign investor inflows drove the Nifty 50's 9.25% year-to-date gain. This performance was driven by gains in realty, auto, and FMCG sectors.

Sectors that will lead the charge beyond the medium term include capital goods and infrastructure, BFSI, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, oil and gas, IT, and metals.

Here are the key findings of the BQ Prime Brokerage Poll.