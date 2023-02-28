Market Expert Ashwani Gujral Dies At 52

Renowned market analyst Ashwani Gujral died on Monday, according to reports by CNBC-TV18. He was 52 years old.

Gujral was known for his technical insights into the Indian stock market. He had also authored books on trading, including 'How to make money trading derivatives' and 'How to make money trading charts'.

A SEBI-recognised trader, Gujral was part of the stock market analysis panel of news broadcaster CNBC-TV18. He had also featured on the panel at ET Now earlier.