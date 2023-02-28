Market Expert Ashwani Gujral Dies At 52
Ashwani Gujral was known for his technical insights into the Indian stock market.
Renowned market analyst Ashwani Gujral died on Monday, according to reports by CNBC-TV18. He was 52 years old.
Gujral was known for his technical insights into the Indian stock market. He had also authored books on trading, including 'How to make money trading derivatives' and 'How to make money trading charts'.
A SEBI-recognised trader, Gujral was part of the stock market analysis panel of news broadcaster CNBC-TV18. He had also featured on the panel at ET Now earlier.
The technical expert also shared his expertise on the markets through his eponymous YouTube channel, where he last posted four days ago.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Gujral was an MBA holder in finance from Georgetown University. He held a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics and communication from Manipal Institute of Technology. He started his trading career in 1997.