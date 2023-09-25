Market Correction Necessary In Short Term, Says Dalal & Broacha's Milind Karmarkar

The broader markets will experience a sharp correction in the short-term period, according to Milind Karmarkar of Dalal and Broacha Stock Broking Pvt.

A correction in the market is necessary in the short term as the markets have moved up significantly over the last few months, Karmarkar, director and fund manager at Dalal and Broacha, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The key trigger for the markets will be the domestic political situation, he said. "Interest rate hikes will not be the reason for markets to correct big time as we are at the end of the rate hike cycle."

A correction is also possible in the sectors which are doing well because of the government orders, Karmarkar said. "Assuming that government policies and orders will continue post the elections, corrections in these sectors are likely."