Mark Mobius Says Higher-For-Longer Rates Will Split Market Into Two Categories

Higher-for-longer interest rates and bond yields will be a headwind for companies that are reliant on outside financing, though markets will come to terms with it, according to veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius.

"It (higher-for-longer rates) will be a headwind for companies that cannot generate their own finance. Companies that have to borrow, need outside financing are going to be in trouble," the founder of Mobius Capital Partners told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

He highlighted this as a reason why he prefers investments in companies that have a high return on capital.