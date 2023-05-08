Marico Shares Gain Most In Two Years After Q4 Beat

Shares of Marico Ltd. gained the most in two years as brokerages retained 'buy' rating after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing post-market hours on May 5. That surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 285.5 crore.