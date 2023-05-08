Marico Shares Gain Most In Two Years After Q4 Beat
Analysts retain 'buy' calls after the Q4 profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore.
Shares of Marico Ltd. gained the most in two years as brokerages retained 'buy' rating after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.
The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing post-market hours on May 5. That surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 285.5 crore.
Marico Q4 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 2,240 crore against an estimate of Rs 2,253.2 crore.
Ebitda is up 14% at Rs 393 crore versus the forecast of Rs 398.3 crore.
Ebitda margin was 17.5%, against 16% a year earlier and an estimate of 17.7%.
Net profit is up 20% at Rs 302 crore—the estimate was Rs 285.5 crore.
Shares of the company gained 7.20% to Rs 529.3 apiece as of 11:59 a.m. on Monday, compared to a 1.04% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 28 gave a 'buy' rating, 11 recommended a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.6%
Brokerage View
ICICI Direct
The brokerage upgraded the rating from 'hold' to 'buy,' with a target price of Rs 570, implying a potential upside of 15%.
Expects the company will maintain margins in the upper teens like in the last five years, with the potential to reach the upper end based on the current commodity price scenario.
The next two quarters are likely to see a sharp price decline in vegetable oil impact on overall sales of Saffola.
Motilal Oswal
Reiterated a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 590, implying a potential upside of 20%.
The outlook on gross and Ebitda margins is gradually improving.
The overall consumption trends are indicating improvement, and it is likely that the rural sector has bottomed out as the declining volume trend reversed.
The 'much needed' diversification is catching momentum in food and digital-first brands, which can lead to higher multiples.
Jefferies
Upgraded from 'hold' to 'buy', increasing the target price from Rs 550 to Rs 600, implying a potential upside of 22%.
Expects accelerated growth with recovery in core categories such as value-added hair oils and traction in new ventures such as food, continued growth in international, and a low base.
Expects a better margin outlook, owing to a cooling in raw material prices.
Expects revenue growth to pick up gradually as price reductions come in the base in first half of FY24.
JM Financial
Maintain a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 585, implying a potential upside of 18.4%.
The brokerage expects Ebitda margin to touch the 20% mark in the coming year, as there is no other cost item that could impact margins.
Cited 18% growth in the food business, with its digital-first brands targeting an FY24 exit run rate of Rs 400 crore.
We believe Marico is well-placed to drive mid- to high-teens operating profit growth in FY24.
Valuations are not as demanding, with the stock now trading below its five-year average.
Yes Securities
Maintains 'add' with a target price of Rs 570, implying a return potential of 15.5%.
Expects a rise in revenue growth as pricing interventions come into play in the first half of the ongoing fiscal.
This along with easing input prices and a favourable mix, should expand the Ebitda margin by more than 100 basis points.
Dividend payouts remain high, and return ratios are also expected to improve over the next few years.