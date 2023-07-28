Marico's Q1 Margin Likely To Widen, Say Analysts
The company will announce its first quarter results on Friday.
Marico Ltd.'s first-quarter profit is expected to jump and margin is likely to widen, according to analysts.
The maker of Parachute oil's net profit is estimated to rise 36.7% year-on-year to Rs 413 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to be at Rs 2,510 crore.
Marico Q1 FY24 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (Year-on-Year)
Revenue expected to rise 12.06% to Rs 2,510 crore.
Ebitda may gain over 60% to Rs 579.84 crore.
Margin may rise to 23.10% versus 17.5%.
Net profit estimated to grow 36.7% to Rs 413 crore.
"The outlook beyond the first quarter of FY24 is positive, and management expects growth acceleration ahead. Margin expansion still ensures double-digit earnings growth even in the June quarter," Jefferies said in a July 27 note.
The company recently announced acquiring a 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals Pvt. for up to Rs 369 crore.
The move comes as the company seeks to expand its total addressable market in the rapidly growing health and wellness category. Satiya owns the clean-label brand 'The Plant Fix-Plix'.
"This acquisition will help Marico expand into the value-added wellness foods and nutrition segment, which has seen interest from multiple players," said Morgan Stanley in a July 26 note.
Here's what brokerages have to say about Marico:
Morgan Stanley
Has an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 611, implying an upside potential of 15%.
The Satiya Nutraceuticals brand will be an addition to Marico's digital first portfolio (brands like Beardo, Just Herbs, Pure Sense and Coco Soul) and will help meet its FY24 revenue target.
The research firm noted that this acquisition will aid in the company's diversification and strategy.
Jefferies:
Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 640, and an upside potential of 20%.
The company is Jefferies' top buy under the fast-moving consumer goods coverage.
Marico is on track to deliver improved earnings performance going forward as its core portfolio recovers and new growth categories (food, premium personal care, digital-first brands, etc.) continue to deliver.
With the stabilisation in copra prices, Jefferies expects Parachute to see an improvement, and forecasts 5% volume growth in FY24E and a similar trend in the medium term—price cuts are also now largely in the base.
Food business under Saffola continues to ramp up well, ending with Rs 600 crore in revenues in FY23 (8% of India's business), and with continued focus, this should drive up the scale to Rs 850 crore in FY24.
Unlike peers, Marico’s international business has performed quite well, with five-year earnings growth better than India's business and margins accretive to domestic.
Shares of Marico rose 2.92% to Rs 570.25 apiece, compared to 0.38% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:28 p.m.
Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 1.4%.