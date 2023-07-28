Marico's Q1 Margin Likely To Widen, Say Analysts

Marico Ltd.'s first-quarter profit is expected to jump and margin is likely to widen, according to analysts.

The maker of Parachute oil's net profit is estimated to rise 36.7% year-on-year to Rs 413 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to be at Rs 2,510 crore.

The company will announce its first quarter results on Friday.

Marico Q1 FY24 Preview: Bloomberg Estimates (Year-on-Year)

Revenue expected to rise 12.06% to Rs 2,510 crore.

Ebitda may gain over 60% to Rs 579.84 crore.

Margin may rise to 23.10% versus 17.5%.

Net profit estimated to grow 36.7% to Rs 413 crore.

"The outlook beyond the first quarter of FY24 is positive, and management expects growth acceleration ahead. Margin expansion still ensures double-digit earnings growth even in the June quarter," Jefferies said in a July 27 note.