Margins To Expand Across Sectors In Q2 Earnings, Says Motilal Oswal's Gautam Duggad

The second-quarter earnings are expected to be healthy, with very strong margin expansion on a year-on-year basis, according to Motilal Oswal’s Gautam Duggad.

“We are expecting a 21% earnings growth for Nifty, and 15% growth excluding oil marketing companies… This is a quarter where margin expansion will be very strong across sectors,” Duggad, head of research-institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat in an interview. He expects a "very sharp upswing" in the profit of oil refiners and retailers over a year earlier.

Margin expansion will be robust in sectors such as auto, cement, consumer metals, and oil & gas, he said. “We are expecting close to 250-300 basis points of margin expansion at the operating level.”

According to him, while there will be an 8% to 9% top-line growth for the Nifty, Ebitda growth will be in the range of 17% to 18%. Earnings will grow by 20% to 40% for the second quarter, he said, attributing the spike largely to the OMCs.

Sectors such as financials, auto, and oil and gas, that have been strong in the previous quarters, are expected to post robust numbers in Q2 as well, he said. Additionally, on an extremely low base, cement companies will post about 70% growth this quarter, according to Duggad.

In the banking and financial sector, the moderation in the net interest margin will continue this quarter, he said. “The earnings growth will moderate from 30% to 35% this quarter, and will fall to 10% to 12% in the fourth quarter.”

Growth will look solid for the full year, but is very non-linear on a quarterly basis, Duggad said.