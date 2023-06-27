Margins Of Non-Ferrous Metal Companies To Improve As Supply Tightens, Says Antique

Margins of Indian non-ferrous metal companies may improve as prices rise due to restrictions in global metal supplies, according to Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

While lower costs of raw materials, particularly coal and caustic soda, along with a steady demand, will aid domestic non-ferrous companies, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

Aluminium, zinc, and lead inventories are expected to remain balanced or at a slight deficit globally due to supply tightness and a plausible revival of domestic consumption in China, according to the brokerage.

Aluminium inventory has largely remained stable over the past three months, compared to growth of 98.4%, 54.6%, and 9.1% in zinc, lead, and copper inventories, respectively. The spurt in zinc inventory is due to a low-base effect, with the May 2023 inventory still 1.4% lower year-on-year.