Margins Of Non-Ferrous Metal Companies To Improve As Supply Tightens, Says Antique
Lower costs of raw materials, along with a steady demand, will aid domestic non-ferrous companies, the brokerage said.
Margins of Indian non-ferrous metal companies may improve as prices rise due to restrictions in global metal supplies, according to Antique Stock Broking Ltd.
While lower costs of raw materials, particularly coal and caustic soda, along with a steady demand, will aid domestic non-ferrous companies, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.
Aluminium, zinc, and lead inventories are expected to remain balanced or at a slight deficit globally due to supply tightness and a plausible revival of domestic consumption in China, according to the brokerage.
Aluminium inventory has largely remained stable over the past three months, compared to growth of 98.4%, 54.6%, and 9.1% in zinc, lead, and copper inventories, respectively. The spurt in zinc inventory is due to a low-base effect, with the May 2023 inventory still 1.4% lower year-on-year.
Aluminium
Aluminum prices are expected to be supported by restricted supply, lower inventory levels, and the global cost curve, according to the brokerage.
Spot prices of alumina, an important raw material in aluminium production, fell 2.6% month-on-month to $334 per tonne in May, compared to a 3.1% decline in aluminium prices to $2,135 per tonne. Aluminium prices softened due to recessionary concerns in the West, a marginally weaker dollar index, and a lesser-than-anticipated Chinese growth revival, Antique said.
Aluminium supplies are expected to remain tight in 2023, it said. Global aluminium production in April 2023 rose marginally year-on-year to 5.6 million tonne. China's aluminium supply to the global market fell, with its net exports in May falling 42% YoY to 284,000 tonne.
Novelis, the American arm of Hindalco Industries Ltd., is expected to benefit from higher spreads in the U.S. Spot scrap spreads were 14% higher month-on-month in May this year, and U.S. Midwest premiums stood at $470, rising above January lows of $432 per tonne, the brokerage said.
Zinc and Lead
The refined zinc market is expected to remain in a deficit of 40,000–45,000 tonne in 2023, compared to a deficit of 1.64 lakh tonne in 2022, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group's data. Zinc's spot price in May has remained stable MoM at $2,351 per tonne, according to Antique.
Lead prices, on the other hand, strengthened 5.1% MoM to $2,176 per tonne. The global lead market is expected to be in a deficit of 22,000 tonne in 2023, with the reopening of a smelter plant in Germany set to offset the decline in production in Bulgaria and Italy, it said.