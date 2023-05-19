Manufacturing, Capex Themes Have Great Opportunities, Says Ace Lansdowne's Vikram Kotak 

India's manufacturing and ancillary sectors, like cement, have growth opportunities given the high government capex and state incentives for these sectors, according to Ace Lansdowne's Vikram Kotak.

Other sectors, like automobiles, a few select private banks, and companies focusing on the financialisation of savings, too, have positive opportunities, Kotak, co-founder and managing partner at Ace Lansdowne, told BQ Prime.

However, the outlook for export-dependent sectors like IT, energy, chemicals, and metals is unfavourable as they are impacted by a global slowdown, he said.

"The biggest positives in India are small- and mid-cap stocks," Kotak said. With almost two years of consolidation in small- and mid-cap stocks, he said, it is a great time to slowly start building a portfolio in these stocks, especially with the possible rate cuts in the next few months.