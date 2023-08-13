Manufacturing A Decadal Opportunity, Says Vikas Khemani | Alpha Moguls

Let us talk about some of the themes that you may have identified over the last two-three years and which have done really well. Why do you invest in them and if you are continuing to stay invested in them, why are you doing so?

Vikas Khemani: One of the themes that I identified early on was manufacturing. We picked up this very early on, in August 2020 or September 2020. And we could see that China plus one, government’s focus on promoting manufacturing, and India’s natural cost competitive advantage was in our favour.

When we talked to some company, I remember one statement by a promoter made me to think of starting this trend. He said he made some parts in India during Covid and I realised that when it came to me, the cost was cheaper in China. But he made one statement—yaar, pata he nahi chala China kab mehnga ho gaya. This one statement actually hit me so hard that when I spoke to 30-40 promoters and got similar type of sentiment from many of them, I realised that if this is the start of a very big trend. We did our work, figured it out and as numbers played out, many people followed that.

So, your idea, inclination, or your start can come from anywhere, right. So, after the statement when we worked on it, we found that manufacturing is a very big decadal opportunity. And now, we are seeing validation by data point every single day. There is no day which goes without any news in that part, and more and more people believe in that.

Defence is what we picked up pretty early on because when the government banned 120 items for the first time from import, we said that this is just the beginning. By the time they ban and actual numbers come to the company there is a good three-four-five years difference. So, that was a big journey we saw, and it was government’s way of saying that look, by banning we are giving a message to the bureaucracy that you need to shape up and start promoting locally.

So many, such small, small things actually give you clue for a very long-term trend. We were the first one to pick IT and I remember I had a conversation with you against similar kind of timeframe and said, five years down the line we will talk that IT companies will be four to five times from here. And IT is the new consumer kind of conversation that we have had and that is how it has played out because what we saw in case of IT was that 3-4% sectoral growth was getting 12-13% kind of sectoral growth and within that, some companies will grow at 20-30%.

So, my job is to look for the tailwind and then identify companies that will grow faster than the tailwind and that gives you larger returns. I mean, some of the companies that we made four-five times in the IT space from the time we bought. So, these are the ways we go about doing our research, and I can tell the starting point comes from as random as somebody telling me pata nahi China kab mehnga ho gaya and the starting point could be anything. But we keep on listening and with eyes open, we read a lot, we talk to companies a lot, we talk to industry experts a lot, we try to connect dots. In our offices, we debate about the big trends coming about, the framework which I talked about. That mindset allows us to track almost 80-100 ideas at any point in time which could be potential winners. Now, of course, we will choose and narrow it down, but our potential buffet of ideas are anywhere between 80 and 100. They could be potential winners in the next 10 years.