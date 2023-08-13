Manufacturing A Decadal Opportunity, Says Vikas Khemani | Alpha Moguls
China-plus-one, government’s focus on manufacturing, and cost-competitive advantage works in India's favour, says Khemani.
Manufacturing is a very big decadal opportunity for investing in India, according to Vikas Khemani, founder of investment management firm Carnelian Asset Advisors.
“Now, we are seeing validation by data point every single day. There is no day which goes without any news in that part, and more and more people believe in that,” Khemani told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.
Khemani said one of the themes that he had identified early on, in August-September 2020, was manufacturing. The China-plus-one strategy, government’s focus on promoting manufacturing, and India’s natural cost-competitive advantage was in favour.
Defence is also one such theme that Khemani picked up early after the government had banned 120 items for the first time from import, he said. Calling it a“big journey”, he said, “by the time they ban and actual numbers come to the company there is a good three-four-five years difference”.
It was the government’s way of saying that by banning, we are spreading the message to start local production, he said.
Khemani agreed that there is 100% merit in looking at pockets with deep pessimism, such as speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals. That is the time when the risk-reward is in your favour. It is also the “time we need to have conviction in the long-term trend”, he said.
The companies operating in these sectors have done or are doing more capex than they have done in their entire lifetime and have fairly good visibility of the orders of business.
"If you ask me, for one or two quarters, numbers might be bad, but we don't care. In fact, we like it, because it gives us opportunity to buy positions a lot more within our comfort valuation zone," Khemani said.
Watch the full video here:
Edited excerpts from the interview:
India seems to be bringing the best out of most opinion makers. Vikas, you have been a very vocal India bull and we have seen a series of these global brokerage and rating agencies, etc, now speaking about turning India into an overweight, talking about the long-term optimism. Is it a kind of vindication for you?
Vikas Khemani: Yes. I have been very bullish on India for quite some time. In fact, the reason why I left my job and started my entrepreneurial journey was because I could see India leapfrogging for the next 10-15 years into a very new, different orbit and whenever those kinds of things happen, you know, there are lot of opportunities that open up and there is a very, very good chance to make a serious amount of wealth. I have been bullish on it and now of course, it is a lot more accepted, lot more talked about, and there is wider confirmation, but technically speaking, I don’t get carried away by the external validation. I go by my own conviction. I go by my own interpretation, data and all those things. So, I continue to believe that India is one of the most transformative places and will see unprecedented wealth-creating opportunities over the next decade.
How are you building up your portfolios at Carnelian to take advantage of this opportunity? Please also clarify one thing Vikas. In a clutch of deals that happen, the name Vikas Khemani comes out. It might be personal investment or portfolio investments of Carnelian. So kindly tell us what you do at Carnelian.
Vikas Khemani: Investing is all about, you know, understanding business ways, understanding management games, and taking slightly long-term approach.
Every active investor tries to make more than the market and that is the key objective of any investor. And what we have done over the last four or five years of our journey is that we have been able to create a very interesting framework, which basically allows us to see things ahead of the curve and generate a significant Alpha out of that. Typically, if you see things slightly ahead of the curve and then it is followed by more and more people, then you see valuations going up.
So, we keep on looking for—what we call in our parlance magic basket or magic events—stories, ideas, where magic can happen, where you can capture both earnings growth as well as a valuation rerating. And when both come together, you make supernormal returns. That internal proprietary framework that we have created has allowed us to consistently find ideas and themes, which can be a game changer, and which can be slightly ahead of the curve.
To give you an idea, we started investing in manufacturing. We launched a product of the PMS scheme in manufacturing in IT in August 2020, just six months after the pandemic. I can bet that there was nobody talking about manufacturing in IT in that period. And today, a lot of people are talking about manufacturing in IT.
So, then you are able to spot a big trend early on and many stocks bought in that period are 5 times or 6 times in just less than three years’ time. And, the scheme that I am talking about has generated almost 23% CAGR of Alpha. It has given returns of 45% of CAGR, but Alpha is 23% of CAGR. Now this can be possible only when you are ahead of the curve, when you are able to spot something very early and as more and more people get convinced, the rerating happens.
So I think this framework allows us to continuously look for those kind of spaces or opportunities when we do things where we are in the minority. Generally, it is against the market trend. That does not mean that we are looking to buy cheap stocks or value stocks, but we are looking to buy stocks where there could be possibility of rerating as well as earnings growth. And when you have that framework, your ability to generate Alpha over a long period of time sustainably is far, far better than rest of the market. And that is the approach we have been following right from our beginning, and that is reflected in the performance of all our funds as well.
I reckon you would believe those opportunities of valuation optic even at these levels from an index perspective and earnings growth are only even more currently than what they would have been in the past.
Vikas Khemani: Yes and no. Yes, because I think that at a market level also there will be valuation rerating. For the simple reason that India is in the process of structural reform, meaning, India’s risk premium will go down or is going down. Our interest rates will be lower than the global interest rates on a comparative basis. So, as you see, with both compressing, the valuations are going to expand for sure.
Why is this re-rating happening? Because, more and more people are buying the same story or same stocks. So, currently the foreign investment to India is way lower than what India deserves, even in terms of sheer percentage of GDP. Let us say that India’s percentage of GDP is 3%, but we don’t have 3% of global money in India. Given the fact that India is doing well, it has to get overweight status. So, I think that, that journey will happen in the next five-seven years and it is in the process. India will get rerated for sure. And then, let us say if India generates an index level of 20% return over five years, my job is to generate more than that. So, you need to be constantly looking for the sectors, spaces, and companies that can deliver more than that and that is what I call that Alpha. And so, you will see rerating happening at an India level and I think many companies or sectors will get rerated.
Let us talk about some of the themes that you may have identified over the last two-three years and which have done really well. Why do you invest in them and if you are continuing to stay invested in them, why are you doing so?
Vikas Khemani: One of the themes that I identified early on was manufacturing. We picked up this very early on, in August 2020 or September 2020. And we could see that China plus one, government’s focus on promoting manufacturing, and India’s natural cost competitive advantage was in our favour.
When we talked to some company, I remember one statement by a promoter made me to think of starting this trend. He said he made some parts in India during Covid and I realised that when it came to me, the cost was cheaper in China. But he made one statement—yaar, pata he nahi chala China kab mehnga ho gaya. This one statement actually hit me so hard that when I spoke to 30-40 promoters and got similar type of sentiment from many of them, I realised that if this is the start of a very big trend. We did our work, figured it out and as numbers played out, many people followed that.
So, your idea, inclination, or your start can come from anywhere, right. So, after the statement when we worked on it, we found that manufacturing is a very big decadal opportunity. And now, we are seeing validation by data point every single day. There is no day which goes without any news in that part, and more and more people believe in that.
Defence is what we picked up pretty early on because when the government banned 120 items for the first time from import, we said that this is just the beginning. By the time they ban and actual numbers come to the company there is a good three-four-five years difference. So, that was a big journey we saw, and it was government’s way of saying that look, by banning we are giving a message to the bureaucracy that you need to shape up and start promoting locally.
So many, such small, small things actually give you clue for a very long-term trend. We were the first one to pick IT and I remember I had a conversation with you against similar kind of timeframe and said, five years down the line we will talk that IT companies will be four to five times from here. And IT is the new consumer kind of conversation that we have had and that is how it has played out because what we saw in case of IT was that 3-4% sectoral growth was getting 12-13% kind of sectoral growth and within that, some companies will grow at 20-30%.
So, my job is to look for the tailwind and then identify companies that will grow faster than the tailwind and that gives you larger returns. I mean, some of the companies that we made four-five times in the IT space from the time we bought. So, these are the ways we go about doing our research, and I can tell the starting point comes from as random as somebody telling me pata nahi China kab mehnga ho gaya and the starting point could be anything. But we keep on listening and with eyes open, we read a lot, we talk to companies a lot, we talk to industry experts a lot, we try to connect dots. In our offices, we debate about the big trends coming about, the framework which I talked about. That mindset allows us to track almost 80-100 ideas at any point in time which could be potential winners. Now, of course, we will choose and narrow it down, but our potential buffet of ideas are anywhere between 80 and 100. They could be potential winners in the next 10 years.
I presume from our previous conversations on Talking Point that you are still invested in manufacturing because you said it is a decadal theme. Are you still convinced about IT, because that is kind of going through a stage of flux currently, with multiple commentaries and multiple indicators suggesting very contrasting things?
Vikas Khemani: Very often, the big disservice I think we do to a sector when we get perturbed because of few quarters here and there is assume that it is a long-term trend. You know, it is like chemicals. Everybody wanted to buy chemicals in 2021 and early part of 2022. Today, if you see, in everybody's portfolios are significantly underweight on chemical. Now, does that mean that the chemical sector is over, China plus one is over, which is a decadal trend. The answer is ‘no’, and same thing applies to IT.
This is one clear factor—there is more of IT in every company's life, there is more of IT in every individual’s life. Every company globally has to spend a huge amount of money on transformation in their journey. Currently, just think about it. Most it companies are still winning good orders, even when there is a recessionary expectation in the U.S. If the CEO is giving the orders, he is giving only a survival kind of order, not the growth order. So, according to us, when the U.S. environment settles down, interest rates start coming down, the growth order will also come. So, when you are doing very well in the survival order phase, what will happen when the growth order comes? So, in our opinion, IT is still a very good theme. It is a best play when interest rates come down in U.S. and you know, within that also there are segments even now. The R&D is a space we like a lot. Aviation is a space we like a lot, and which is growing at 20% plus. Midcaps which are doing well. There is an impression of IT as an overall space right now. I think that is a narrative in the market right now. We have never been perturbed about it. We can take that kind of consolidation or correction in the phase, and I think IT stocks have done very well in my portfolio. In the last three-four year period or even the last 12-month period, when pessimism was at its peak, we added a lot of IT. So, I am fully convinced that there is no doubt on that and that is one sector which India has monopoly and strength despite lot of talk of AI GPT and all this.
My view is that these are unwanted fears. I am not saying they are not potential trends. All our IT companies will adapt and take them as an advantage. This is the fourth wave of IT. When Y2K happened, everyone wrote off IT sector. Post Y2K, it moved to ERP, then it moved to cloud migration, digitisation theme. Now it is going to AI. So, in every cycle there are new themes, but in every cycle, big companies get created. HCL Tech was created in the 2009-2015 cycle. LTTS, LTIMindtree, they were all babies of the 2009-2016 cycle. In this cycle also there will be companies that will get created. So, we keep on looking at multiple titles, larger trends, and who will be the big beneficiaries in every cycle. That is the key thing.
You mentioned speciality chemicals and we have spoken in the past about pharma. Those sectors were going through gruesome time per se. Maybe pharma has recovered a little bit but speciality chemicals is still under the woods. Do you believe that there is merit in looking at these pockets when there is deep pessimism?
Vikas Khemani: 100%. And that is the time when the risk-reward is in your favour. But that is the time we need to have conviction in the long-term trend. In 2021, company margins were expanding, commodity prices were going up, volumes were expanding. In 2022, it had completely reversed. And in 2023, it has partly reversed where you are coming on a high base, margin contraction, volume contraction.
But the fact of the matter is that all these companies have done or are doing more capex than that they have done in their lifetime. And they are not some casual companies who take unwanted risks. They have fairly good visibility of the orders of business. Of course, every business has a cycle, as does manufacturing, banking, and consumers. Hence, I always say that you have to take advantage of cycles. If you ask me, for one or two quarters, numbers might be bad, but we don't care. In fact, we like it, because it gives us opportunity to buy positions a lot more within our comfort valuation zone.
In the last 2-3 years, we have seen a lot of new trends like defence. Railways came out of nowhere and it has been a big money spinner. There is a bunch of other beneficiaries out there. What is it that has struck you the most, the one or two or three themes, which you recently discovered? Which strategy do you believe has a lot of steam left?
Vikas Khemani: Look, there are themes within themes. When I am seeing manufacturing, it was within manufacturing that we stumbled upon newer and newer spaces, which we never thought would be part of this side. Manufacturing is a very wide sector, but within that manufacturing there are many, many sub-segments emerging which I could never think could be part of the whole export story. We recently invested in a new company going public called Aeroflex. They make hose pipes. I never thought that there was a company whose 80% turnover comes from exports to U.S. in hose pipes and preparing for 30-40% growth. Now, we are meeting companies which are very, very interesting. So, we don’t want to dilute the very big overarching theme on the manufacturing theme. And within that you keep looking for sub themes, some ideas, sub-segments, which could evolve and become bigger over the years.
Second, I think the government is spending a lot of money on infrastructure. You mentioned the Railways. Now, within Railways, eventually it ends up tying into manufacturing. There are a lot of product companies who supply to the Railways. So, earlier all these companies were importing. Now, companies are coming to a scale where they are manufacturing and importantly, they are preparing the mindset that they will export in a few years.
So, we look for companies whose game will change. Go back and see the previous cycles. I have seen Sun pharma companies’ market caps go from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore market cap. In the 2002-2008 cycle, L&T went almost 25-30 times, Thermax went 35-40 times. We saw how companies scaled up. Bharat Forge, I think went up about 15 times. So, many companies scaled up. And in 2005, when you were evaluating 2004, and you thought you were sitting on three times price, but from there also you can see 3-4-5 times prices. So, when the trend comes, all you have to see is whether it is a long-lasting trend, is it a very big, structured trend. And then, you just sit tight and enjoy the rally. You don’t have to enjoy the growth of the company or the growth of the sector. You don’t have to feel itchy about it.
I have seen in this cycle, the share price of a company becoming EPS of the company or dividend of the company. So, imagine that is the kind of journey you want to capture where you can make a big amount of money. Because, if today you are buying something at Rs 100, that Rs 100 becomes EPS or dividend of that company. Then you can imagine what kind of wealth creation can happen. We keep on looking for those kinds of ideas and trends which can really deliver very big numbers.
What are the subsets within manufacturing which are looking very interesting and how do you think about these mega opportunities?
Vikas Khemani: So, one thing which I would say is that today’s hindsight is sometimes foresight. When we started investing, we bought some companies which are today 5-6 times. I think they were foresight three years ago. So, the only thing I would say is that when we look at, we see broadly what the drivers in this sector are, what are the drivers of this trend. Like I said, in manufacturing we picked up the drivers and we were quite convinced, and they are still there and they will continue to get better. China plus one is a very big theme. Today everybody is talking about it and hence it looks cliched. But go back and look out for our presentation on our website. We articulated exactly all that data in September 2020, when we made a presentation about this. So, you kind of look at some of those broad trends. My belief is that if you can pick up a broader trend and then go and identify companies which already have some existing capabilities. So, we picked up those kind of companies. Once having identified the big trend, we said which are the sub-segments where India is better-placed. So, we said okay, speciality chemicals, capital goods, garments, electronics, footwear manufacturing, tyre manufacturing, and defence. You know some of those sub-segments are very well-placed from a growth perspective. If I summarise broadly, they were very well-placed from a growth perspective, but they are small right now. We went after the companies which have already established some capabilities in that, already had balance sheets, already had some customers, they were catering to global customers.
For example, when we got KPR Mills, China had 35% market share in garments, while India’s may have been less than 2%. Now, if you see that as a trend and you ask best company konsa hai, toh KPR Mills. We went there, we liked the guy, the management is super, and we saw he has already got good customers.
Who will the customer give more business, if he decides to shift? Obviously, an existing supplier. And who will benefit from their balance sheet? They can expand. So, those are the kind of players. They should have three-four criteria. They should have capability and competency, they should have existing customer base and market share. They should have good balance sheets, and the governance should be very high. If you tick-mark all these three-four things, then we can just sit tight on the ride of the wave for next 5-10 years and you can create multibaggers out of them. That is our approach and that continues to remain.
What has been your recent discovery?
Vikas Khemani: So, we have been very bullish on pharma, and we continue to remain positive. I think that is the one thing which we think is a three-four year trend. Many pharma companies, despite seeing prices pressure in the U.S. markets are doing alright domestically. The other segment is chemicals as I mentioned to you, where right now, it is a contra play. While it is part of the overall theme, but today no one wants to buy chemicals but we continue to remain very bullish in our thesis that it will take a three-year view.
Many stocks will become multiple times from here and we have bought some of them. So, that continues to remain. In consumers we are not very convinced, we will kind of stay away. We are now going more towards the manufacturing side of the consumer business rather than front side, because there are a lot of cost pressures and all of that. So, right now, I don't have any specific thing to talk about at a broader level other than what I have just mentioned.
Okay, just one small clarification. Is this for healthcare or pharma? There is a U.S.-focused company’s generics, there is a healthcare that has diagnostics and hospitals as API firms. What within this is looking more focused?
Vikas Khemani: I think we have been more focused on pharma which has been a combination of domestic and U.S. And as the U.S. is changing, the losses they were having in U.S. business will turn into profits and then you will get a higher growth on the lower base. So that part can be done well. As for the API space, we have been very, very positive. I think in the last 12 months, the API space has taken a very big beating. We think it will change. You will see only rise from quarter to quarter from here. As a result of that, as they see numbers coming through, more people will buy and rerating will happen.
In chemicals, the fluorination companies are doing well, expensive. The ones which are citing very heavy growth over the next 3-4 years are currently trading at 60-70-80 times in some cases. And then there are some cheap ones, which are going through a fair degree of distress right now. How are you choosing the chemical names?
Vikas Khemani: By design, we don't tend to buy 60-70 times P/E stocks, because like I said, if you are expecting both, growth and rerating, you know, rerating won't come when you buy 60-70 P/E stocks. But it might happen that, sometimes, because of profitability, it has taken a big dip and that stock might appear six times P/E for a particular year. But if growth comes back, it will be 20 times P/E from that perspective. So those are the kind of bets we are happy to take when we are convinced about it.
But by design, at the portfolio level, we have never invested in 60-70 P/E stocks because we believe that the risk of rerating is the highest in those stocks and which people overestimate. I think most of those stocks are considered you know, long-term compounder advice stock or high P/E valuation. The year the growth disappears, it takes a big rerating and as a result of those stocks generate negativity. So, we have consistently stayed away from high valuation stocks, because our focus is to look for both earnings growth and valuation rerating.
The last 6-9 months have seen some changes wherein the companies are talking about the path to profitability. Markets have rewarded them that they are way away from their peak levels. What do you think about these businesses?
Vikas Khemani: In the last four years of our journey, we have never invested in any of these new-age technology companies. And at the peak of the cycle, we wrote a note that people are acting out of FOMO and this will fade away when there is no upside. And I think, that is what everybody was feeling, left out. I think this new tech is in my opinion one way of fooling investors, nothing else.
Ultimately, if Nykaa is a good company, what are they saying, just because they are selling through internet does not make them so valuable. Nykaa is a great company but what price I am getting is more important to me. Now if they are selling certain things and not making money, I can overlook it for the next one year. But if after 10 years, growth is coming in today’s price, why should I buy that? So, most of these companies while they are taking path to profitability, right now people are buying for two reasons, they have corrected a lot from the peak; second, they are taking the path to profitability. My question is, even if you assume the next three years profitability and then value them at whatever P/E or whatever valuation, you will find them more than fully priced. Yes, if I want to take a view on the trading side, like everybody is looking at them, I can trade it in and out, you can but we don't do that.
But we don't do that. Our approach is to look at that—can this company, in three-five year period become 2.5-3 times. Then, we invest and that can be a conviction on a sustainable basis. I have none of the companies which you mentioned.