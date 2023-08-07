Manorama Industries Locked In Upper Circuit As Q1 Profit, Revenue Surge
The company's first-quarter net profit surged 71% YoY to Rs 11.6 crore as revenue rose 53% YoY to Rs 111.6 crore.
Shares of Manorama Industries Ltd. hit the upper circuit on Monday as its consolidated profit surged 71% on a revenue jump of over 50% in the first quarter.
The food and beverage manufacturer's strong performance is attributed to the continuous enhancement in demand and consumption within the chocolate, confectionery, and cosmetic industries, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Manorama Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 53% to Rs 111.6 crore.
Ebidta up 48% at Rs 18.6 crore.
Ebidta margin at 16.71% vs 17.28%.
Net profit up 71% at Rs 11.6 crore.
Shares of Manorama Industries rose 5% to Rs 1,788.30 apiece, compared to a 0.11% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:19 a.m.
The stock has risen nearly 74.98% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 63.35, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.