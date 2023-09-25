Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Subscribed 22% So Far On Day 2

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 22. The issue was subscribed to 13%, or 0.13 times, on Day 1.

The South Indian regional jewellery brand plans to raise up to Rs 270.20 crore via a fresh issue and offer for sale. The fresh issue will be worth a total of Rs 210 crore, while the offer for sale will be worth Rs 60.20 crore.

The price band for the IPO is fixed in the range of Rs 204–215 per share.

In the OFS segment, promoter Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari (HUF) will be the sole selling shareholder and will offload a total of 28 lakh shares.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.