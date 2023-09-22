Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers IPO Subscribed 13% On Day 1

To finance the set up of the proposed eight new showrooms. (a) Estimated capital expenditure: Rs 12 crore. (b) Estimated inventory cost: Rs 160.02 crore.

General corporate purposes.

Out of the Rs 12 crore estimated for the capital expenditure for setting up the new showrooms, Rs 3 crore is estimated to be deployed in FY24, while the balance of Rs 9 crore is estimated to be deployed in FY25.

Out of the Rs 160 crore estimated for the inventory cost for setting up the new showrooms, Rs 40 crore is estimated to be deployed in FY24, while the balance of Rs 120 crore is estimated to be deployed in FY25.