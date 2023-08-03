Mankind Pharma Shares Jump 10% After Q1 Profit Beat

Shares of Mankind Pharma surged 8.75% to 1,892.05 apiece as of 10:43 a.m., compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock jumped as much as 10% to Rs 1,913.75 apiece, the highest single-day jump since its listing on May 9.

The stock has risen 33% since listing. It hit a fresh record on July 24 at Rs 1,949 apiece and a record low of Rs 1,242 per share on May 22. The total traded volume stood at 8.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 60.9.

Ten of the 12 analysts tracking Mankind Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 16.4%.