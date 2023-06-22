Mankind Pharma Shares Gain After Kotak Initiates Coverage With 'Add'

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. rose after Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage with an 'add' on the stock.

"It has built a strong distribution network, which, along with its assertive marketing, has helped create megabrands across prescription and over-the-counter [segments]," the brokerage said in a June 21 note.

Kotak has set a target price of Rs 1,875, implying a potential upside of 10.5%.