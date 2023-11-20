Mankind Pharma, Nexus Select Trust Shares At Record High After FTSE Inclusion

Mankind Pharma's stock rose as much as 5.72% during the day to Rs 2,030 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 5.5% higher at Rs 2,025.70 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:43 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.15.

Seven out of the 13 analysts tracking Mankind Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.