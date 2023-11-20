Mankind Pharma, Nexus Select Trust Shares At Record High After FTSE Inclusion
FTSE added Mankind Pharma to All-World, Large-Cap, Total-Cap and All-Cap indices.
Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. and Nexus Select Trust hit record high on Monday after FTSE Global Index included them to its various indices.
FTSE added Mankind Pharma to All-World, Large-Cap, Total-Cap and All-Cap indices post their latest quarterly review December 2023, the London-based stock exchange said in a release.
Mankind Pharma's stock rose as much as 5.72% during the day to Rs 2,030 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 5.5% higher at Rs 2,025.70 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:43 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.15.
Seven out of the 13 analysts tracking Mankind Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
Nexus Select Trust was included in FTSE's All-Cap, Small-Cap and Total-Cap indices.
Nexus Select Trust rose as much as 2.38% during the day to Rs.133.50 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.78% higher at Rs 132.72 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:48 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.72.
Nine out of 10 analysts tracking Nexus Select Trust maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data.