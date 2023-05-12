Mangalore Chemicals Shares Rise As Q4 Profit Surges Over 1,800%

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. rose the most in over a week after its fourth-quarter net profit jumped over 1,800% year-on-year.

The company's March quarter net profit surged 1,845% year-on-year to Rs 67.9 crore from Rs 3.49 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to an exchange filing. It also said its ammonia energy improvement project was commissioned in September 2022, and the production of urea and ammonia has been ramped up since then.

The company has optimised operations by adding a suitable product mix to its fertiliser business with respect to DAP and NPK, it said in its investor presentation. However, the viability of these products depends on the availability of critical raw materials.