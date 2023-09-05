BQPrimeMarketsManchester United Shares Plunge As Uncertainty Over Sale Grows
ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United Shares Plunge As Uncertainty Over Sale Grows

The newspaper cited a source with long-standing close ties to the Glazers as saying the family may try to sell the club again in 2025.

05 Sep 2023, 5:05 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A sign on the Old Trafford football ground, home of Manchester United Football Club in Manchester, UK, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Manchester United FC�s owners are considering opening up the iconic English football club to a new investor -- with private equity firms likely to be crowding the field alongside high-net worth individuals.�
A sign on the Old Trafford football ground, home of Manchester United Football Club in Manchester, UK, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Manchester United FC�s owners are considering opening up the iconic English football club to a new investor -- with private equity firms likely to be crowding the field alongside high-net worth individuals.�

(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc shares slid in US premarket trading on Tuesday after a report in the Mail On Sunday that said the Glazer family is going to take the club off the market after failing to receive offers that match their asking price.

Shares of the Premier League team fell as much as 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday, putting the stock on track for its biggest one-day slump in about a month. As of last close, Manchester United was valued at $3.9 billion. 

Manchester United Shares Plunge As Uncertainty Over Sale Grows

The newspaper cited a source with long-standing close ties to the Glazers as saying the family may try to sell the club again in 2025 when improved conditions could attract more bidders. A spokesperson for Manchester United declined to comment on what they called “rumors and speculation,” when contacted by Bloomberg.

Read more: Manchester United Is More Than a Trophy for UK’s Richest Man

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family, and Ineos head Jim Ratcliffe have made offers to buy Manchester United from the Glazers, who have owned the club since 2005. 

--With assistance from David Hellier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT