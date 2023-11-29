Manappuram Finance Unlikely To Face Impact From RBI's Tougher Rules: Brokerages

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. rose as much as 6.9% as the management sees little impact from the Reserve Bank of India's new risk weight norms and stays confident on maintaining a 20% growth in its Asset Under Management in the current fiscal, according to brokerages.

Morgan Stanley, IDBI Capital Equity Research, and Axis Securities, too, do not expect Manappuram Finance facing much impact from tougher consumer lending norms by the RBI.

Growth momentum is likely to continue as the non-bank lender diversifies its loan portfolio and maintains robust assets under management, the brokerages said.