Manappuram Finance Shares Fall As ED Freezes Assets Worth Rs 143 Crore

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. fell after the directorate of enforcement froze the assets worth Rs 143 crore of its managing director on money laundering allegations.

The assets of Managing Director VP Nandakumar were frozen in the form of bank balances under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The measure was taken after various incriminating documents were found and seized in raids conducted at six premises in Thrissur, Kerala, belonging to the company and its managing director, according to a notification by the ED.