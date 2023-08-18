Manappuram Finance Shares Fall After Large Trade

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. fell the most in over three months after a large trade.

At least 13 lakh shares changed hands in a large pre-market trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Shares of the company fell 4.58% to Rs 147 apiece as of 9:37 a.m., compared to a 0.21% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 5% intraday, the most in over three months since May 12.

It has risen 26.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 14.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.4%.