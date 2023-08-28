BQPrimeMarketsMan Infraconstruction Announces Redevelopment Project, Shares Jump
ADVERTISEMENT

Man Infraconstruction Announces Redevelopment Project, Shares Jump

The shares gained as much as 7.56% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 148.70 apiece.

28 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Man Infraconstruction website)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Man Infraconstruction website)

Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. jumped over 7% on Monday after it announced a development project in the western suburbs of Mumbai with a carpet area of 17 lakh square feet.

The redevelopment project, spread over a 10-acre land parcel, will have a Rs 4,000-crore revenue potential in the next five years, the construction firm said in an exchange filing.

Man Infraconstruction, which holds a 33.32% stake in Royal Netra Constructions Pvt., will develop "one of the largest redevelopments in western suburbs of Mumbai", it said.

Man Infraconstruction's stock was trading 5.24% higher at Rs 145.50 apiece compared to a 0.21% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:56 a.m. The shares gained as much as 7.56% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 148.70 apiece.

The stock has risen 97.44% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 4.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.83.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT