Man Infraconstruction Announces Redevelopment Project, Shares Jump

Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. jumped over 7% on Monday after it announced a development project in the western suburbs of Mumbai with a carpet area of 17 lakh square feet.

The redevelopment project, spread over a 10-acre land parcel, will have a Rs 4,000-crore revenue potential in the next five years, the construction firm said in an exchange filing.

Man Infraconstruction, which holds a 33.32% stake in Royal Netra Constructions Pvt., will develop "one of the largest redevelopments in western suburbs of Mumbai", it said.