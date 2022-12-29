Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Files For IPO

Honasa Consumer Ltd., which owns direct-to-consumer skincare and wellness brands like Mamaearth, BBlunt, and The Derma Co., has filed documents with the SEBI for an initial public offering.

The company, founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Ghazal and Varun Alagh, is looking to raise Rs 400 crore through the sale of new shares in the offer. Existing shareholders will also sell nearly 4.7 crore shares during the IPO.

According to the red herring draft prospectus that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the company may also consider a Rs 80 crore pre-IPO share sale.

Selling shareholders include the founder duo, PE funds Evolvence India, Fireside Ventures, Sofina, Stellaris, Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal, and Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, the son of Marico founder Harsh Mariwala and the head of Sharrp Ventures, which manages the family office of the Mariwalas.