Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Drop After Acquiring Stake In RBL Bank

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. declined over 6% on Thursday after it acquired a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank Ltd. for Rs 417 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra may also consider increasing its holding in the bank, subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. "However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9%."

According to the Reserve Bank of India's rules, any shareholder wishing to acquire 5% or more in a bank has to seek the regulator's prior approval.

The bank, however, informed exchanges that there were "no negotiations" to be made under regulatory rules. "The bank is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges, which could explain the movement in the trading."