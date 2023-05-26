Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates On One-Time Loss

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose on higher sales and improvement in the product mix.

The company's net profit rose 22% over a year earlier to Rs 1,549 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,663 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

An exceptional loss of Rs 512 crore, representing impairment for certain long-term investments, dragged down the overall profit in the quarter.