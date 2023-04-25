Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Misses Estimates, Century Textiles Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings from major companies announced after market hours on April 24.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd. missed analyst estimates for the March quarter earnings.
The company saw a steep decline in its bottom line as operating expenses and employee benefit expenses continued to remain high during the quarter under review, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday.
Here are the earnings from major companies announced after market hours on April 24:
Mahindra Logistics Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.9% at Rs 1,272.51 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,360.02 crore.
Ebitda up 23.85% at Rs 63.72 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 65.55 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.01% vs 4.73%. Analysts had forecast it at 4.8%.
Net profit down 96.82% at Rs 0.2 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 4.88 crore.
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.
Century Textiles and Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 0.18% to Rs 1,208.54 crore.
Ebitda down 3.63% at Rs 61.58 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.1% vs 5.28%.
Net profit up 68.78% at Rs 145.27 crore.
The company received net gain of Rs 134.21 crore, as exceptional item during the quarter.
The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2023.
IIFL Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 401.9 crore.
Ebitda up 21.13% at Rs 151.77 crore.
Ebitda margin at 37.76% vs 36.13%.
Net profit up 9.36% at Rs 86.34 crore.
The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
The board also approved the appointment of Shanker Ramrakhiani as Chief Information Security Officer, effective May 1, 2023.
Nelco Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.35% at Rs 81.98 crore.
Ebitda up 25.48% at Rs 26.84 crore.
Ebitda margin at 32.74% vs 29.84%.
Net profit up 86.8% at Rs 5.66 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023.