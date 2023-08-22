Mahindra Lifespace Shares Jump 8% As ICICI Direct Maintains 'Buy' Rating
The brokerage maintained a 'buy' citing strong parentage and management’s focus to scale up the operations.
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. jumped on Tuesday after ICICI Direct Research said that it is poised for a strong growth in medium and long term.
The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 650 per share, citing strong parentage, management’s focus to scale up the operations and a comfortable balance sheet.
The real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group intends to continue its scalability and aims to achieve five times its current sales in the next five years. It scaled up sales momentum in FY23 at Rs 1,812 crore, compared to Rs 695 crore in FY21.
ICICI Direct On Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Retains a 'buy' on strong scalability, with a price target of Rs 650 per share.
New CEO Amit Sinha has outlined the target to grow over five times in the next five years, taking the current sales of approximately Rs 2,268 crore to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by FY28.
Company expects growth in the residential segment, with gradual project launches and land additions.
Aims to launch eight to nine projects with a gross development value of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in FY24. The brokerage expects sales to jump approximately 1.5 times from FY23 levels to Rs 2,800 crore by FY25.
Management expects the integrated cities and industrial clusters business to remain stable, given the expansion of PLI schemes, lower tax rates for new manufacturing facilities, and global realignment of manufacturing and supply chains favoring India.
Key risks include slower than expected demand and the inability of the new management to deliver on the growth targets, the brokerage said.
Shares of the company jumped 8.73%, before paring gains to trade 4.42% higher at 1:19 p.m., compared to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The share price hit a record high of Rs 554.9 apiece. The stock has fallen nearly 46.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 70, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 10.4%.