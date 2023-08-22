Mahindra Lifespace Shares Jump 8% As ICICI Direct Maintains 'Buy' Rating

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. jumped on Tuesday after ICICI Direct Research said that it is poised for a strong growth in medium and long term.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 650 per share, citing strong parentage, management’s focus to scale up the operations and a comfortable balance sheet.

The real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group intends to continue its scalability and aims to achieve five times its current sales in the next five years. It scaled up sales momentum in FY23 at Rs 1,812 crore, compared to Rs 695 crore in FY21.