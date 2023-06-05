Mahindra Lifespace Share Gains As OMRON Healthcare To Setup Plant At Origins

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. rose on Monday after it said that Japan-based OMRON Healthcare Co. will start operations at the company's IGBC platinum pre-certified industrial cluster, Origins by Mahindra.

OMRON Healthcare's factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors, mainly for supply in the domestic market.

Origins by Mahindra has been developed by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd., which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation.