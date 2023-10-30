Mahindra Finance Shares Plunge 14% After Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Mahindra Finance fell as much as 14.41% during the day to Rs 237.35 apiece. The shares were trading 10.64% lower at Rs 247.80 apiece, compared to a 0.04% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:21 a.m.

It has risen 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, implying that the stock maybe oversold.

Twenty-one out of the 40 analysts tracking Mahindra Finance maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 21.9%.