Mahindra Finance Shares Hit 40-Month High After Jump In Q4 Profit

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. hit a 40-month high after its net profit jumped in the fourth quarter.

Mahindra Finance's net profit rose 13.87% year-on-year to Rs 684 crore for the March quarter on a standalone basis, buoyed by healthy loan sales and the resultant increase in net interest income.

The company said its disbursement grew 50% to Rs 13,778 crore during the quarter, taking the loan book to Rs 82,770 crore, which clipped at 27% across 10 lakh new loan contracts. For the full year FY23, disbursements rose 80% to Rs 49,541 crore.