Mahindra Finance Shares Gain After RBI Lifts Restrictions On Loan Recovery

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. gained after the RBI lifted restrictions on the company for appointing third-party agents for recovery or repossession.

On Sept. 22, 2022, the RBI had directed the firm to "immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders" after a pregnant woman was allegedly killed in Jharkhand by the vehicle financier's representatives.

"The lifting of restrictions came sooner than our assumption and is timely at the beginning of Q4, which is seasonally a strong quarter for recoveries," Morgan Stanley wrote in a Jan. 4 note. "We think the positive impact on earnings' forecasts is limited, but investor sentiment and the stock price could benefit more."

The brokerage maintained its 'overweight' stance on the company, adding that the removal of the overhang could drive the stock price higher amid expectations of a boost to collections and recoveries. It has a target price of Rs 275, implying a potential upside of 17%.