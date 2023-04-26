Mahindra CIE Gains The Most In Eight Weeks After Highest-Ever Margin Expansion In Q4

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. rose the most in over eight weeks in trade on Wednesday after the company reported its highest margin ever, beating all estimates in the fourth quarter of the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2023.

The company's overall positive performance was supported by growth and profitability in India and sales and margin recovery in Europe, as per the exchange filing. Margins were positively affected by energy price reductions after huge increases in the last few quarters, the filing added.

It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 279.1 crore, up by 72.92% year-on-year, as compared to Rs 161.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company's March quarter revenue was up 18.41% at Rs 2,440.2 crore compared with Rs 2,060.8 crore in the same period a year ago. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 2,390.1 crore.