Mahindra CIE Gains The Most In Eight Weeks After Highest-Ever Margin Expansion In Q4
Company reported its highest margin ever beating all estimates in the fourth quarter of the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2023.
Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. rose the most in over eight weeks in trade on Wednesday after the company reported its highest margin ever, beating all estimates in the fourth quarter of the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2023.
The company's overall positive performance was supported by growth and profitability in India and sales and margin recovery in Europe, as per the exchange filing. Margins were positively affected by energy price reductions after huge increases in the last few quarters, the filing added.
It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 279.1 crore, up by 72.92% year-on-year, as compared to Rs 161.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The company's March quarter revenue was up 18.41% at Rs 2,440.2 crore compared with Rs 2,060.8 crore in the same period a year ago. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 2,390.1 crore.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Q1 CY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.41% at Rs 2,440.2 crore vs. Rs 2,060.8 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,390.1 crore).
Ebitda up 36% at Rs 380.7 crore vs. Rs 280.4 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.2 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.6% vs. 13.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%)
Net profit is up 72.92% at Rs 279.1 crore vs. Rs 161.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.6 crore).
The board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the year ended December 2022.
Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. rose 8.29%, as of 09:57 a.m., to Rs 388.5 apiece in trade on Wednesday. As of 12.35 p.m., the stock price had reached Rs 374.65, up 4.43%.
The stock rose as much as 10.02% intraday, the most in over eight weeks since Feb. 24, 2023.
The total traded volume stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 59.5.
Six analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 12% over the next 12 months.