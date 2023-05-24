Mahindra CIE Automotive Shares Jump 9% As Promoter Plans To Exit
Mahindra and Mahindra will sell the remaining 3.2% stake in the company via block trades.
Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after its promoter, the Mahindra Group, said it would sell its remaining stake in the company.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. will sell as many as 12.1 million shares, or a 3.2% stake, in the automotive component supplier via block trades, according to a term sheet, Bloomberg reported. The offer price is set at Rs 430–452.85 apiece in order to raise Rs 5.2 billion, or approximately $63 million.
Earlier in March, Mahindra & Mahindra sold over 6% of its stake in the automotive component supplier, lowering its shareholding from 9.25% to 3.19% as of March 31.
After the proposed sale, Mahindra would completely exit Mahindra CIE Automotive.
Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 9.01% intraday before paring gains and trading 5.28% higher as of 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.02% advance in the Nifty 50. The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 493.65 apiece intraday.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 36.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 2.9%.