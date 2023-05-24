Mahindra CIE Automotive Shares Jump 9% As Promoter Plans To Exit

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after its promoter, the Mahindra Group, said it would sell its remaining stake in the company.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. will sell as many as 12.1 million shares, or a 3.2% stake, in the automotive component supplier via block trades, according to a term sheet, Bloomberg reported. The offer price is set at Rs 430–452.85 apiece in order to raise Rs 5.2 billion, or approximately $63 million.

Earlier in March, Mahindra & Mahindra sold over 6% of its stake in the automotive component supplier, lowering its shareholding from 9.25% to 3.19% as of March 31.

After the proposed sale, Mahindra would completely exit Mahindra CIE Automotive.