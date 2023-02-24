Mahindra CIE Automotive Hits 52-Week High Despite Reporting Net Loss In Q4

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. hit a 52-week high in trade on Friday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings for the calendar year 2022.

The company's shares rose despite reporting a net loss for the October-December quarter. It posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 657.81 crore as compared to Rs 80.23 crore of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The loss of Rs 923.37 crore on the fair valuation of assets and liabilities of stopped operations during the quarter under review caused the drop in profits.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue was up 34.6% at Rs 2,246.84 crore, compared with Rs 1,669.2 crore in the same period a year ago. It missed the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 2,818.85 crore.