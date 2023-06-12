BQPrimeMarketsMaharashtra Seamless Shares Jump 5% After Loan Prepayment
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Seamless Shares Jump 5% After Loan Prepayment

The company says the prepayment was entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt-free.

12 Jun 2023, 11:53 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Products from Maharashtra Seamless. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Products from Maharashtra Seamless. (Source: company website)

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. on Monday rose the most in over a week after it made a voluntary prepayment of an outstanding long-term loan of Rs 234 crore on June 9.

The prepayment was entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt-free, the company said in an exchange filing. This was the second such debt payment the eight months.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless rose as much as 5.27% before paring most of the gains to trade 1.47% higher at 10.47 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 66.9.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.3%.

ALSO READ

Why Railways Stocks Are Outperforming The Benchmark

Opinion
Why Railways Stocks Are Outperforming The Benchmark
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT