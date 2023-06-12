Maharashtra Seamless Becomes Debt Free After Prepaying Rs 234 Crore Loan

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. made voluntary prepayment of outstanding long-term loans amounting Rs 234 crore on June 9. The entire prepayment was financed through the company’s internal accruals, a result of its high order book and strong liquidity position, according to an exchange filing.

The company's reported gross debt stood at Rs 244 crore as on March 31. This is the second voluntary prepayment of long-term loans that Maharashtra Seamless has made in the past eight months. The first prepayment, amounting to Rs 315 crore, was made in October, 2022. With the prepayment made on Friday, the company is now debt-free.