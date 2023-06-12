Maharashtra Seamless Becomes Debt Free After Prepaying Rs 234 Crore Loan
This is the second voluntary prepayment of long-term loans that Maharashtra Seamless has made in the past eight months.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. made voluntary prepayment of outstanding long-term loans amounting Rs 234 crore on June 9. The entire prepayment was financed through the company’s internal accruals, a result of its high order book and strong liquidity position, according to an exchange filing.
The company's reported gross debt stood at Rs 244 crore as on March 31. This is the second voluntary prepayment of long-term loans that Maharashtra Seamless has made in the past eight months. The first prepayment, amounting to Rs 315 crore, was made in October, 2022. With the prepayment made on Friday, the company is now debt-free.
Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. rose as much as 5.27% intraday, before paring gains to trade at a 1.41% high as of 11:03 a.m., compared to a 0.21% rise in the Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 6.83, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
The two analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.2%.