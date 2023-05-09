Mahanagar Gas Shares Near 18-Month High After Q4 Profit Beat

Shares of Mahanagar Gas rose as much as 8.84%, the most in a day since March 6. It was trading 8.68% higher at 12:43 p.m. compared to a 0.34% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day was 16.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying the stock may be overbought.

Of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.2%.