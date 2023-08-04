BQPrimeMarketsMahanagar Gas Shares Decline Even As Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles
Mahanagar Gas Shares Decline Even As Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles

The company's net profit surged 99% year-on-year to Rs 368.4 crore in the June quarter.

04 Aug 2023, 1:37 PM IST
(Photo: Mahanagar Gas/Facebook)

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. declined over 5% on Friday even as its first-quarter profit nearly doubled.

The natural-gas distribution firm's net profit surged 99% year-on-year to Rs 368.4 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,537.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,506.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 83% at Rs 521.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.3 crore).

  • Margin at 33.9% vs 19.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.37%).

  • Net profit up 99% at Rs 368.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.8 crore).

Shares of Mahanagar Gas fell 5.07% to Rs 1,063.85 apiece, compared to a 0.69% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:07 p.m. The stock declined as much as 5.33%, the most since April 3.

The stock has gained 27.68% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.29.

Out of the 34 analysts tracking Mahanagar Gas, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven suggest a 'hold', and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 11.4%.

