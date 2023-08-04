Mahanagar Gas Shares Decline Even As Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of Mahanagar Gas fell 5.07% to Rs 1,063.85 apiece, compared to a 0.69% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:07 p.m. The stock declined as much as 5.33%, the most since April 3.

The stock has gained 27.68% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.29.

Out of the 34 analysts tracking Mahanagar Gas, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven suggest a 'hold', and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 11.4%.