Mahanagar Gas Rating Upgraded To 'Buy' By Jefferies On Strong Earnings Outlook

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has upgraded its rating of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. to a 'buy' on the back of strong earnings visibility from the second half of the current financial year through the next fiscal.

The brokerage revised its target price for the natural-gas-distribution firm upwards to Rs 1,320, a 28.4% upside to the stock's previous closing price of Rs 1,028, according to a note on Oct. 1.

Mahanagar Gas' recent original-equipment-manufacturer partnerships will aid volume growth, and the lower high-pressure and high-temperature gas costs provide a strong margin outlook, it said.

Jefferies raised the company's earnings estimates for the current and next fiscals by 6% and 27%, respectively. It said the risk-reward balance is favourable because of the healthy 4% dividend yield, and the valuation, which stands at 10 times the forward price-to-earnings ratio, is lower than the five-year historical average.