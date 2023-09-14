Macrotech Shares Hit Record High As It Sees 'Excess Cash Surplus' In FY24
Given the strong property market, FY24 pre-sales and cash collection goals remain on track, allowing surplus cash retention.
Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after its management announced an excess cash surplus in FY24, citing a strong housing market.
The pre-sales and cash collection targets are on track for FY24, the property developer said during the Jeffries Asia Forum. Even after cutting debt below the guided levels, management sees an excess cash surplus in FY24, Jefferies said in a note.
Jefferies On Macrotech Developers
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 860 apiece, implying a 9% upside over the next 12 months.
Indian housing space is in a 'Goldilocks' situation, as per the management, wherein demand and supply are well balanced. The top seven cities in India have seen approximately four lakh units sold per annum, which is under-penetrated as compared to the large and growing populations.
The company's pricing strategy is to keep the annual appreciation of homes a little lower than salary hikes; which is likely to boost affordability.
The margin outlook is positive, as the largest cost of construction labour remains in good supply, according to Jefferies.
The company typically enters into a joint development agreement with land owners, with a target margin of 16–20% for its own, which has worked well with the Mumbai Eastern suburb sales. JDA sales hit 25% share in FY23, and Lodha targets scaling it to 40% in FY24.
"Lodha is known for churning, and that is helping the company do deals ahead of competitors," the brokerage said.
Management targets an operating cash flow surplus of Rs 6,000 crore in FY24, after payment for interest, taxes, dividends, and targeted debt reduction. It would still have about Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore of surplus left, part of which is committed for business development, and the remaining can be used for further project acquisition and/or debt reduction. This can potentially accelerate growth, according to Jefferies.
Management also highlighted its digital infrastructure business, where it is leveraging its large 4,300 acre Mumbai land bank, to deliver a 20% return on equity.
Jefferies uses the cyclical property cycle uptick as the main factor in its residential business forecasts. A large land bank and deleveraging could drive market share gains for Lodha, Jefferies said.
In a base case scenario, Jefferies assumes pre-sales will rise as the company deploys its balance sheet on new project signings.
Shares of the company rose 3.50% to hit a lifetime high, before paring gains to trade 1.65% as of 11:33 a.m. This compares to a 0.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 48% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.3%.