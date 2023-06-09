Macrotech Developers Shares Rise After ICRA Upgrades It To 'Positive'

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd. rose the most in a week on Friday after ICRA Ltd. upgraded the company from 'stable' to 'positive'.

The credit rating agency increased its rating on the back of strong operating performance in FY23, led by healthy growth in collections and cash flows from operations, according to a June 6 note.

Pre-sales for the company grew 34% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 12,064, while gross debt reduced 21% to around Rs 9,100 crore in the same period, ICRA said.

The rating agency expects the debt to further narrow, leading the gross debt to operating cash flow ratio to improve to around 1.5 times by the end of fiscal 2024.

ICRA expects pre-sales to grow to Rs 14,500 crore for the same period, driven by a healthy mix across different product segments and price points, it said in the note.