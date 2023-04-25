Macrotech Developers Gets Upgraded To 'Outperform' By CLSA After Stock Correction

CLSA India Pvt. upgraded Macrotech Developers Ltd. to 'outperform' following the recent sharp correction in its stock prices while lowering the company's revenue estimate.

"We lowered our revenue recognition estimates marginally due to changes in the completion timelines of projects. We have also lowered our Ebitda margin estimates, to factor-in a relatively lower margin for its JDA projects versus its legacy-owned projects," the brokerage said.

However, CLSA estimates that Macrotech, which sells houses under the brand Lodha, will still reach significant scale over the next three years.

It upgraded the company's rating to 'outperform' from 'underperform,' due to a "sharp correction" in Lodha’s stock.