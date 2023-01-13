Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Six IT Mid Caps With 'Outperform'

Macquarie has initiated 'outperform' coverage on six Indian mid-cap I.T. firms with target prices that indicate an upside anywhere between 20% and 105%.

The brokerage has rated Persistent Systems Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Coforge Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Birlasoft Ltd., and Mastek Ltd. with an 'outperform' rating, while Mphasis got a 'neutral'.

"We see digital transformation as a multi-year growth driver for the industry, even as clients of some India IT services mid-cap firms have already been put under pressure," Macquarie wrote in a Jan. 13 note.

To judge midcap IT firms better, Macquarie has added parameters to measure offshore execution and added dimensions to check for client concentration and vertical concentration. "What we take for granted in large caps cannot be assumed in mid caps," the report stated.

Macquarie said it is also confident in projecting earnings growth through FY25E across their coverage universe, given that the sector is "on a secular growth path that is unlikely to be derailed by a 'technical' U.S. recession."