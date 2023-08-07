Lupin Shares Rise After Brokerages Hike Target Price

Shares of Lupin Ltd. gained on Monday as brokerages raised their target price on the stock after its first quarter consolidated profit beat analysts' estimates.

The pharmaceutical firm's net profit rose to Rs 452 crore in the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 258 crore consensus estimate by analysts. Sequentially, profit surged by 92%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its earnings-per-share estimates by 25–28% for FY24–26, given the positive results, the anticipated gSpirivia launch, and favorable pricing dynamics for generic drugs in the U.S.