Lupin Shares Hit 52-Week High On FDA Report
The EIR indicates voluntary action is needed following an inspection at the Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.
Shares of Lupin Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after it received a U.S. FDA inspection report that requires voluntary action from the company for its facility in Madhya Pradesh.
The establishment inspection report, which indicated voluntary action, followed an inspection at the Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility, where oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms are made, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Shares of Lupin rose 2.28% to trade at Rs 935, the highest in 17 months, before paring gains to trade 1.13% higher at Rs 924.50 as of 10.45 am. This compares to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.4 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 77.14, indicating that the stock might be overbought.
Of the 41 analysts tracking the stock, 12 maintain a buy, 14 recommend a hold and 15 suggest a sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 15.4%.