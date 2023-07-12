Lupin Shares Hit 52-Week High On FDA Report

Shares of Lupin rose 2.28% to trade at Rs 935, the highest in 17 months, before paring gains to trade 1.13% higher at Rs 924.50 as of 10.45 am. This compares to a 0.14% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.4 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 77.14, indicating that the stock might be overbought.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the stock, 12 maintain a buy, 14 recommend a hold and 15 suggest a sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 15.4%.