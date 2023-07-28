Lupin Shares At 22-Month High On Resolution Of FDA Warning Letter For Two Facilities

Shares of Lupin Ltd. hit a 22-month high after it received a resolution from the US drug regulator over the warning letters issued for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The pharmaceutical firm has addressed the concerns raised in the Food and Drug Administration's warning letter that was issued in November 2017 for the facilities, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The FDA issued a correspondence after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by Lupin, it said.