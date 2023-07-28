BQPrimeMarketsLupin Shares At 22-Month High On Resolution Of FDA Warning Letter For Two Facilities
Lupin Shares At 22-Month High On Resolution Of FDA Warning Letter For Two Facilities

FDA move comes after satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by Lupin.

28 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Lupin website)</p></div>
(Photo source: Lupin website)

Shares of Lupin Ltd. hit a 22-month high after it received a resolution from the US drug regulator over the warning letters issued for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The pharmaceutical firm has addressed the concerns raised in the Food and Drug Administration's warning letter that was issued in November 2017 for the facilities, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The FDA issued a correspondence after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by Lupin, it said.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.41% higher at Rs 983.70 apiece at 10:47 a.m. compared to 0.11% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 1.15% to hit Rs 991 apiece intraday, the highest level since Sept. 16, 2021.

The stock has risen nearly 33.7% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that it maybe overbought.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 14 recommend a 'hold' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 20.8%.

