Lupin Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over Three Times On Cost Optimisation Measures
Lupin's Q2 revenue rose 21.54% to Rs 5,038.6 crore as against Rs 4,145.5 crore over the same period last year.
Lupin Ltd.'s net profit in the quarter ended September rose over three times, beating analysts' estimates due to cost optimisation initiatives.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 489.7 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with a net profit of Rs 129.7 crore over the same period last year, according to the drugmaker's exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 393.2 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts.
Lupin Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 21.54% at Rs 5,038.6 crore vs Rs 4,145.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,796.8 crore).
Ebitda up 102.51% at Rs 917.8 crore vs Rs 453.2 crore (Bloomberg eEstimate: Rs 788.41 crore).
Margin at 18.21% vs 10.93% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.40%).
Net profit up 277.56% at Rs 489.7 crore vs Rs 129.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 393.2 crore).
Shares of Lupin closed 1.89% higher at Rs 1,211.7 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Sensex.