Lupin Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over Three Times On Cost Optimisation Measures

Lupin Ltd.'s net profit in the quarter ended September rose over three times, beating analysts' estimates due to cost optimisation initiatives. The company reported a net profit of Rs 489.7 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with a net profit of Rs 129.7 crore over the same period last year, according to the drugmaker's exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 393.2 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts.